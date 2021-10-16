Balika Vadhu 2: Surprising! Anandi’s exit turned into major downfall for Anjaria house

MUMBAI : The latest track in Colors TV serial Balika Vadhu 2 will see problems and troubles knocking on the doors of the Anjaria Family.

Just after Anandi’s exit from the house, Premji suffers a huge loss in his business.

Unfortunately, the factory catches fire and this burns everything into ashes ruining Premji and his business completely.

This is when the Anjaria family realizes that Anandi’s exit actually brought a bad omen for them and this is why their factory caught fire.

While Maadi Baa really feels guilty for torturing Anandi, when the little girl herself didn’t know that she is married. The family faces a hard time.

Will Anandi return back to the Anjaria family and become their support?

Credit: Serial Gossip