Balika Vadhu fame Sunil Singh roped in for Jay Mehta’s next on Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Jay Mehta Productions rolling out a new show for Sony Entertainment Television. We also mentioned about Piyaa Albela fame Akshay Mhatre being roped in to play the male lead in the project.

The show is mostly a finite series with a good storyline and it will be shot overseas, mostly in London. Apparently, the show is inspired from the Bollywood film English Vinglish where Akshay’s mother (played by Suchitra Trivedi) will be determined to learn English.

We also reported about Avantika Hundal, who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, being approached to play the female protagonist. However, makers are looking for more options and are yet to lock their female lead.

Now, we hear that actor Sunil Singh, who is known for his stint in Colors’ Balika Vadhu, has been roped in for the show. He will play the heroine's father. Apparently, he will also play the villain in the show.

We could not get through Sunil for comment.

TellyChakkar will be back with further updates. Stay tuned!