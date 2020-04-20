Balraj Syal feels SORRY for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Due to the massive spread of the deadly coronavirus, lockdown of 21 days has been implemented to curb the same by the government.

The citizens are asked to stay indoors and not step out of the house unless it is absolutely necessary.

Comedian and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Balraj Syal took to Instagram and posted a sympathetic message for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill as they have been in this phase not only from the time the lockdown was imposed but from the time they participated in the reality show - Bigg Boss 13 which required them to be isolated from the outside world.

Balraj believes that the lockdown is all the more difficult for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill as the duo spent 140 days locked inside Bigg Boss 13 house and around 30 days locked inside the same house for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Balraj wrote, “Mujhe toh Paras Chhabra or Shehnaaz Gill ke baare mey soch soch kar kuch hota hai. Pehle 140 din Bigg Boss phir MSK 30 din aur ab lockdown. Bhai sahib kya kismet leke paida huye ho tum dono”.

Have a look at his post:

Well, we second that Balraj. We wonder how Shehnaaz and Paras are coping up with lockdown blues.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.