Balraj Syal takes leading airline to court

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Airlines have been troubling a lot of celebrities lately. Right from Kunal Kamra’s sorry ban from four big airlines to celebrities like Sonam Kapoor facing luggage issues, a lot of complaints have been recently talked about.

Recently, actor Balraj Syal, in an Instagram video ranted about how Air India has poor customer service and accused them of cheating the public.

Balraj recorded a video where can be heard sharing that his flight from Goa To Mumbai is late without any prior information.

Dharmesh and Falaq Naaz commented on the post agreeing to what he said. 

