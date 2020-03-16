‘Bana bana kalakar aaya hai iss dunia mein' exclaims Alka Yagnik, awestruck with 11 year old Mani’s electrifying performance in Superstar Singer 2’s ‘Final Audition’

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’ has successfully spread the magic of music with the beautiful voices of the India’s young singing prodigies in its premiere last week. With a refreshing set of talent from across the country, the show provides a golden opportunity for kids under the age of 15 to not only showcase their singing, but also given the chance to nurture their singing skills under the guidance of a well-appointed panel of captains. Celebrating Singing Ka Kal with much galore, this weekend episode will be a fun musical rollercoaster ride as these kids put their best foot forward in the ‘Final auditions’ to secure their place in the TOP 15.

Lighting up the stage in the ‘Final Auditions’ of Superstar Singer 2 will be the 11 year old Mani from Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh, who set the bar high with his electrifying performance on ‘Piya Re’ in the audition round. Soulfully singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic song "Tere Bin Nai Lagda Dil mera" , this young prodigy true to his name will tug the right chords as he goes on to give a dil choone wala performance with his powerful voice and simplicity, leaving everyone speechless! Himesh Reshammiya who was so moved by the quality and texture of Mani’s voice, gave him the title ‘Diamond Mani’ and mentioned that “Tum woh diamond ho jo aaj yahan chamak raha hian”.

“Bana bana kalakar aaya hai iss dunia mein'” exclaimed Alka Yagnik!

Expressing his excitement on receiving such high praise, an overwhelmed Mani said, “Being on such a great platform like Superstar Singer 2 is life changing opportunity for me. This is like a dream to me and I still can’t believe I am getting an opportunity to train with such incredible captains and judges it’s truly a blessing.”

