‘Bana bana kalakar aaya hai iss dunia mein' exclaims Alka Yagnik, awestruck with 11 year old Mani’s electrifying performance in Superstar Singer 2’s ‘Final Audition’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 13:00
Alka

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’ has successfully spread the magic of music with the beautiful voices of the India’s young singing prodigies in its premiere last week. With a refreshing set of talent from across the country, the show provides a golden opportunity for kids under the age of 15 to not only showcase their singing, but also given the chance to nurture their singing skills under the guidance of a well-appointed panel of captains. Celebrating Singing Ka Kal with much galore, this weekend episode will be a fun musical rollercoaster ride as these kids put their best foot forward in the ‘Final auditions’ to secure their place in the TOP 15. 

Lighting up the stage in the ‘Final Auditions’ of Superstar Singer 2 will be the 11 year old Mani from Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh, who set the bar high with his electrifying performance on ‘Piya Re’ in the audition round. Soulfully singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic song "Tere Bin Nai Lagda Dil mera" , this young prodigy true to his name will tug the right chords as he goes on to give a dil choone wala performance with his powerful voice and simplicity, leaving everyone speechless! Himesh Reshammiya who was so moved by the quality and texture of Mani’s voice, gave him the title ‘Diamond Mani’ and mentioned that “Tum woh diamond ho jo aaj yahan chamak raha hian”. 

“Bana bana kalakar aaya hai iss dunia mein'” exclaimed Alka Yagnik! 

Expressing his excitement on receiving such high praise, an overwhelmed Mani said, “Being on such a great platform like Superstar Singer 2 is life changing opportunity for me. This is like a dream to me and I still can’t believe I am getting an opportunity to train with such incredible captains and judges it’s truly a blessing.”

Don’t miss watching Superstar Singer 2 at 8 PM, every Saturday & Sunday only on Sony Entertainment Television!
 

Bana bana kalakar aaya hai iss dunia mein Superstar Singer 2 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Tere Bin Nai Lagda Dil mera TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 13:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress Garima Jain BAGS Dangal TV's Naagmani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
MUMBAI: Actor Ram Charan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry, we have...
CONTROVERSY: You will be SURPRISED to see what Sonu Sood has to say about the Ajay Devgn – Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi no longer being the National Language’ row!
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary...
INTERESTING! Before Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, have a look at actors whom TMKOC's Disha Vakani ROMANCED on-screen
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens. It is not...
Imlie: EXPLOSIVE! Aryan slaps Uday for trying to ruin his sister Arpita’s future
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
OMG: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed reveals about her pictures getting LEAKED on a P*RN SITE!
MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Latest Video