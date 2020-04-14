News

Bandgi Kalra LASHES OUT at media portals for publishing FAKE NEWS

Leading media portals reported about Bandgi Kalra of Bigg Boss 11 fame tweeting about Sidharth Shukla fans attacking her. However, the actress mentions that the news portals referred to a fake account.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Apr 2020 04:51 PM

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day a report on Bandgi Kalra of Bigg Boss 11 fame being abused by Sidharth Shukla fans made the rounds. The report said that Bandgi supported and congratulated Asim on his success, post which Sidharth Shukla fans attacked her.

TellyChakkar.com did its little research and found out that the portal mistakenly took Bandgi’s fake account into consideration. Bandgi on her official twitter account lashed out at the media portals for not doing their homework well before posting a news article.

Bandgi also mentioned that portals have posted tweets from fake accounts and not her official account. She mentioned that the spelling of her name is Bandgi and not Bandagi.

Have a look at the tweets from her official account:

Our repeated attempts to reach out to Bandgi went in vain.

However, this incident only brings a message to the media to be more careful while researching on social media given that celebrities have various fans too who have handles with their names.

What are your views on the incident? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Bigg Boss 11 Bandgi Kalra Sidharth Shukla Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jacqueline Fernandez's blockbuster songs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here