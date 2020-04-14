Bandgi Kalra LASHES OUT at media portals for publishing FAKE NEWS

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day a report on Bandgi Kalra of Bigg Boss 11 fame being abused by Sidharth Shukla fans made the rounds. The report said that Bandgi supported and congratulated Asim on his success, post which Sidharth Shukla fans attacked her.

TellyChakkar.com did its little research and found out that the portal mistakenly took Bandgi’s fake account into consideration. Bandgi on her official twitter account lashed out at the media portals for not doing their homework well before posting a news article.

Bandgi also mentioned that portals have posted tweets from fake accounts and not her official account. She mentioned that the spelling of her name is Bandgi and not Bandagi.

Have a look at the tweets from her official account:

Our repeated attempts to reach out to Bandgi went in vain.

However, this incident only brings a message to the media to be more careful while researching on social media given that celebrities have various fans too who have handles with their names.

What are your views on the incident? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.