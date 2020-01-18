Bandini fame Shardul Pandit's hilarious take on Bigg Boss 13 is totally worth watching

MUMBAI: The 13th season of Bigg Boss has been running successfully since the past few months and is set to showcase the grand finale in a few weeks. Everyone is loving all the drama happening in the house and viewers are divided into various opinions about their favourite contestants.

Not just that, we have seen many celebrities supporting their friends who have participated in the show and extended their support.

However, there's one such celeb who has taken a hilarious dig at the show and the contestants. It is none other than Kunal Pandit. The actor is a well-known face of the small screen. In his recent Instagram post, Kunal has given a reality-check to the viewers about Bigg Boss which is quite relatable and true in every sense.

From imitating the contestants to highlighting every minute aspect about how contestants behave in the house, Kunal has picked up all the best possible moments. The video is super entertaining and not just the fans but also Kunal's industry pals are going ROFL over this.

Take a look at Kunal's video:

Kunal's dear friend Ankita shared the same post on her Instagram account and was all praises for him. She also revealed in the caption and asked him why didn't he showcase this hidden talent of his before.

What do you think about Kunal's video? Tell us in the comment section.