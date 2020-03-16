Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet. And soon, Banni Chow Home Delivery has already made its mark in the short span of time.

Ulka Gupta who plays the lead role in the show, is up for some fun on the set. As we have seen in this video, we can see she is swinging on the gate. Moreover, Rajendra Chawla has also become her partner in crime. Take a look at this funny video and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Niyati doesn’t want to see her plan flopping and so she sweetly and emotionally manipulates Banni into believing that she will take good care of Yuvaan and love him a lot. Banni as usual comes into her talk because she doesn’t have any clue of her evilness. Wherein Banni finally convinces Yuvaan for the wedding.

Will Banni be able to save Yuvaan before it gets too late?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.