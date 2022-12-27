Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Charmie aka Payal Gupta shares her feelings about the last day, check it out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Banni Chow Home Delivery. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra and the audience loves the plot of the show and the chemistry between this fresh pair.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the young Yuvan and Banni. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Recently, we came across a post by Charmie aka Payal Gupta and she is sharing her feelings about the last day.

It is speculated that the show is soon to go off air and reportedly in January 2023.

Payal Gupta is in her make up room and getting ready and apparently talking about it being their last day and how it is making her sad!

Banni Chow Home Delivery created an impact in the audience’s hearts and they loved the performance of all the actors of the show!

Meanwhile on Banni Chow Home Delivery, we see that Banni had run away with Kanha after the promise she made to Tulika but returned with a shock for Kabir and claimed her rights on the property.

Kabir was forced to let her stay initially but then agreed. We see that later, Banni convinced Kabir to let Kanha stay with them. Kabir now feels a connection to Banni and Kanha.

