Banni Chow Home Delivery Wraps Up Shoot, Ulka Gupta Shares snippets of ‘lovely ending’! Check it out!

The tv show Banni Chow Home Delivery has made it’s place in the hearts of the audiences and has been really appreciated.

The concept of the story is that Banni is a tough delivery woman who makes a living by delivering food from door to door. As a compromise, she decides to wed Yuvan, a mentally handicapped guy she initially considers to be a friend. The main focus of this story is how she has changed as a result of her marriage. The series' lead characters are played on small screens by Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta.



While the reports of the show going off air had been circulating for a little while, turns out it is true.

Ulka Gupta who plays the role of Banni on the show is quite active on social media and often takes to the sites to share behind-the-scenes and sneak peeks from the show.



She took to Instagram to share the snippets from the wrap of the shoot, the cast and crew are seen assembled around and indulging in cake cutting as well. Fans of Ulka Gupta and the show are really emotional right now and are just hoping that they get to see Ulka in the new show and a new avatar soon.



Fans of the show will definitely miss Ulka and Pravisht’s chemistry.

We tried contacting both actors for a comment on the wrap of the show but they did not revert back.

What are your thoughts on the wrap of Banni Chow's home delivery? Tell us in the comments below!

