Bansi Bhatia plays Paika warrior In Vidrohi

MUMBAI: Actor Bansi Bhatia plays one of the Paika warriors in Vidrohi. He says he always wanted to play such a character.

"I'm playing Jagannath Puri, who was one of the Paika warriors from Orissa. It's a historical show and I always wanted to play such a character. I hope my character will get noticed and people will like it," he said. According to him, it has various shades and is one of the unique shows based on history. He relates to his disciplined nature with this character.

He shared that his look is different and it takes one hour to get ready."It's a very heavy costume. I love the look, but sometimes it becomes difficult to carry the weapons all day. But I love my job and I have to do it," he said and added that people often compliment his look, especially his moustaches.

The show is produced by Subrat Sinha and Dr. Bodhisattva of Gaatha Productions."It is wonderful working with Gaatha Productions. Subrat Sinha Sir and Bodhisattva Sir are very professional and maintain discipline," he said. The set also has positive vibes and everybody is professional, according to him. Shooting for this kind of a show takes long and involves a lot of hard work. "You really have to be dedicated to execute such a show. As an actor, all I can say is true hard work, true skills and discipline are the only ways to make your character noticeable," he said.