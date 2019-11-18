Bapuji In A State Of Distress Without His ‘Chashmah’

MUMBAI: Neela Film Productions’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always made efforts to show great stories that eventually end with imparting life lessons for it viewers. Any senior who is used to wearing spectacles, just cannot imagine getting through the day without them. For such people, losing their spectacles is almost equivalent to facing a real life hardship. Something similar has happened to Champak Chacha and without his spectacles his life is falling apart.



Bapuji has asked his son Jethaa Lal to hand over a receipt for the spare spectacles to be picked up from the optician. However not only does he forget to collect them but also he manages to breaks the only one that Bapuji uses. Completely distressed about getting scolded, Jethaa Lal is on his toes to ensure that his father in no way feels the need of the spectacles.



It’ll be interesting to watch Jethaa Lal making efforts to makes Bapuji not miss his specs. As we all know how goofy Jethaa Lal can get especially under stress and whether Bapuji can get through the day or not, viewers are assured a laughter riot watching the next episode.