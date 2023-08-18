BARC Rating : Bhagya Lakshmi and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav see a huge jump in TRP ratings and enter top five shows; GHKKPM takes the second position, TMKOC and Imlie see a huge drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, SSTTT

This week, Bhagya Lakshmi and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav see a huge jump in TRP ratings and enter top five shows. This week Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position bringing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha to the third position.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 15:00
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Bhagya Lakshmi and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav see a huge jump in TRP ratings enter top five shows.

Whereas Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Imlie see a huge drop in ratings.

This week Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position bringing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha to the third position. 

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

As usual, Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.7

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ( Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 2.1

5. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 2.1

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

7. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.9

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.9

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.8

10.  Imlie (Star Plus) : 1.8

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.        

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

  

 

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India’s Best Dancer Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam shares a thoughts on Elvish winning the show, says, "I am happy that the streak has been broken of no wild card winning the show, now one more streak has to break and that is of a comedian winning the show"
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Cyrus Broacha reveals the real reasons for his exit from the House - and they are ‘infinite’
MUMBAI: After posting a cryptic video yesterday and leaving his fans and followers wanting to know more, on why exactly...
Exclusive! “We have never seen extraction based series on digital platform coming from India and this is one of them”, Mohit Raina on his upcoming show Freelancer
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. He is no...
Must Read! Scam 2003 all set to release, know more about the reel Telgi, actor Gagandev Riar
MUMBAI: Gagan Dev Riar, who will be playing the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the much anticipated sequel, Scam 2003,...
WOW! Fans go GaGa over RishMI aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry on Bhagyalakshmi, share their best reactions on Twitter! Check it out!
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Baalveer 3: Must Read! Baalveer enters Blackhole
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOW! Alia Bhatt wants to do a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan; netizens are super excited and Karan Johar’s comment grabs attention
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana Gautam
Wow! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam shares a thoughts on Elvish winning the show, says, "I am happy that the streak has been broken of no wild card winning the show, now one more streak has to break and that is of a comedian winning the show"
RishMI
WOW! Fans go GaGa over RishMI aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry on Bhagyalakshmi, share their best reactions on Twitter! Check it out!
baipan
"Baipan Bhari Deva cast celebrate the vibrant Spirit of Mangalagaur on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3!"
India’s Best Dancer Season 3
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Nushrratt Bharuccha shares an interesting memory about the time she worked with Contestant Vipul Khandpal
India’s Got Talent
On India’s Got Talent, judge Badshah compliments Raaga Fusion saying, “It felt like we are listening to an Indian Orchestra performing on Broadway”
Manasi Joshi Roy
Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in Zee TV’s family drama ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’