BARC Rating : Bhagya Lakshmi and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav see a huge jump in TRP ratings and enter top five shows; GHKKPM takes the second position, TMKOC and Imlie see a huge drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, SSTTT

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Bhagya Lakshmi and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav see a huge jump in TRP ratings enter top five shows.

Whereas Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Imlie see a huge drop in ratings.

This week Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position bringing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha to the third position.

As usual, Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ( Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 2.1

5. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 2.1

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

7. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.9

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.9

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.8

10. Imlie (Star Plus) : 1.8

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

