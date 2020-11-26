BARC ratings: Anupamaa rules the charts; Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein in top five

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with the TRP report. Week 46 has a few suprises up its sleeve. Well, the shows on the first three positions remain the same. But there are two surprise entries in the top 5.

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, is leading the game at number 1, with 8008 impressions. Following it is Kundali Bhagya at number 2 with 7135 impressions. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan in the lead roles.

On number 3, it is Kumkum Bhagya with 5867 impressions. The show starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee in the leads has managed to retain the third position with its interesting drama. The fourth and fifth positions are taken by Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Imlie is a new show that replaced Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka (YJHJK). It has 5594 impressions. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles, it began airing on November 16.

On number 5, we have Yeh Hai Chahatein with 5040 impressions. The show, spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

