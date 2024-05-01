BARC Ratings: Anupmaa defeats Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the number one slot, Jhanak sees a huge jump in TRP enters top ten; TMKOC sees a drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Pandya Store

This week finally Anupamaa defeats Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and takes the first position bringing it down to second. Star Plus Jhanak which just began a few weeks ago sees a rise in TRP and enters top ten shows.
Anupmaa

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week finally Anupamaa defeats Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and takes the first position bringing it down to second.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a drop in ratings and falls at the tenth position.

Star Plus Jhanak which just began a few weeks ago sees a rise in TRP and enters top ten shows.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the third position and sees a huge jump in TRPs and brings down Imlie to the fourth position.

This week Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Pandya Store.

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.6

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin  ; 2.4

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

6. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 2.0

8. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 1.9

9. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.9

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.9

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

