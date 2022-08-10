BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Grand Finale breaks Records, Anupama, GHKKPM retain their ratings, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Junooniyat make an entry in the top 20, and The Kapil Sharma Show Drops out of the Top 20, Check out the full details of the ratings here!

This week Bigg Boss sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and it enters the Top five shows the similar thing has happened with The Kapil Sharma Show as it enters the top twenty shows which is a huge TRP gain.
MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years. 

What shows work and what doesn't are defined by a certain TRP rating, a good TRP rating can help the show stay on for many years, it determines how many people tuned in to watch the show.

The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week the Bigg Boss Grand Finale broke the records and took over the number one spot,while Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein retained their ratings. New shows like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Juonooniyat make their entry into the top 20.

The Kapil Sharma Show drops down to the position of 23, Naagin 6 maintains its spot and shows like Teri Meri Dooriyaan show potential. 

Check out the full list of this weeks BARC ratings here:

1.Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale (Colors) : 3.3

2. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.8

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.6

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.1 

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.0

8. Faltu (Star Plus): 2.0

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.9

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

11. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

12. Bhagyalakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

13. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.6

14. Indian Idol (Sony TV): 1.5 

15. Udaariyaan (Colors) :  1.5

16. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

17. Teri Meri Doriyaan (Star Plus): 1.4 

18. Parineeti (Colors) : 1.3

19. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal (Colors) : 1.3 

20. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.2 

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,  and Bigg Boss Season 16, the shocking part is that The Kapil Sharma Show is out of the top 20 but we see some new shows make an entry into the list.

Which shows rankings are you happy with the most? Tell us in the comments below!

