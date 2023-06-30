BARC Ratings: Imlie enters top five; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a jump in TRP rating and enters top two; TMKOC, Udaariyaan and PKMRM see a massive drop in TRPs; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, YHC and Imlie

This week, Imlie sees a massive jump in TRP ratings and enters top 5. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRP also rises and takes the second spot in BARC ratings. Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 11:36
Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Imlie sees a massive jump in TRP ratings and enters top 5, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRP also rises and takes the second spot in BARC ratings.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaariyaan and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan see a drop in TRP ratings. 

(ALSO READ: BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie)

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.9

2. 3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.3

3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.0

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8.

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.5

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

14. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

15. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.3

16. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

17. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.2

18. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.1

19. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.1

20. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie)

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India’s Best Dancer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 11:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Revealed on the Stage of India’s Best Dancer - Kushal Tandon's Childhood Crush and Shivangi Joshi's Dance Dreams
MUMBAI: This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format “India's Best Dancer 3” will bring audiences an...
"Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre's beautiful dance leaves everybody awestruck on India's Best Dancer 3's Baarish Special
MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the monsoon as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show,...
Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the talented actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has worked with Sonu Sood in the...
Exclusive! Balwani Rajesh and Yogi Chopra to come together for a short movie
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regard to delivering some exclusive news from the world of movies,...
Must read! Fans ask for Hera Pheri 3 s there is announcement for Houseful 5
MUMBAI: One of the most loved comedy franchises of Indian cinema is Housefull, we have seen and loved all the 4 parts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Reeva likes Ishaan, Bhavani selects him for Savi
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots...
Recent Stories
Sonu Sood
Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kushal Tandon
Revealed on the Stage of India’s Best Dancer - Kushal Tandon's Childhood Crush and Shivangi Joshi's Dance Dreams
Sonali Bendre
"Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre's beautiful dance leaves everybody awestruck on India's Best Dancer 3's Baarish Special
Vijhay Badlaani
EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani on his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It will be a grey shade character and will keep changing depending on the circumstances
Junooniyat
Congratulations! Colors' show Junooniyat completes a milestone of 100 episodes
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Exciting! Kaun Banega Crorepati’s promo talks about changes in the new season, host Amitabh Bachchan says “Badal raha hai…”
GHUM HAI
Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Nandini Tiwari bags Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein