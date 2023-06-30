BARC Ratings: Imlie enters top five; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a jump in TRP rating and enters top two; TMKOC, Udaariyaan and PKMRM see a massive drop in TRPs; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, YHC and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Imlie sees a massive jump in TRP ratings and enters top 5, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRP also rises and takes the second spot in BARC ratings.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaariyaan and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan see a drop in TRP ratings.

(ALSO READ: BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie)

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2. 3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.3

3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.0

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8.

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.5

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

14. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

15. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.3

16. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

17. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.2

18. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.1

19. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.1

20. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie)