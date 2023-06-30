BARC Ratings: Imlie enters top five shows; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a jump in TRP enters top two shows; TMKOC, Udaariyan and PKMRM sees a huge drop in TRPS; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, YHC and Imlie

This week Imlie sees a massive jump in TRP ratings and enters the top 5 shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TRP's also rises and takes the second spot in BARC ratings. Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie
Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Imlie sees a massive jump in TRP ratings enters the top 5 shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TRP’s also rises and takes the second spot in BARC ratings.

Whereas Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaariyan and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan sees a drop in TRP ratings.

As usual Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.0

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8.

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.5

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

14. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

15. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.3

16. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

17. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.2

18. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.1

19. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.1

20. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

