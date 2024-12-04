BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a rise in TRP; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRP; Dance Deewane see a jump in TRP enters top twenty shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak, YRKKH and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Imlie see a jump in TRP ratings.

Dance Deewane sees a rise in TRP enters top twenty shows.

Udne Ki Asha, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Kundali Bhagya sees a dip in rating.

Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dethrones Anupamaa from the first spot; TMD sees a jump in TRP enters top three; Pandya Store sees jump in TRP; YHC sees a dip in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Anupamaa; TMD, YRKKH, Pandya Store

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.3

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.6

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.5

7. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.5

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

9. Udne Ki Aasha ( Star Plus): 1.5

10. Mangal Lakshmi ( COLORS) : 1.5

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

12. Dori ( COLORS): 1.4

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

14. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

15. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

16. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.2

17. Mera Balam Thanedaar ( Colors) : 1.2

18.Dance Deewane (COLORS) : 1.1

19. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.1

20. . Yeh Hai Chahatein ( Star Plus) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dethrones Anupamaa from the first spot; TMD sees a jump in TRP enters top three; Pandya Store sees jump in TRP; YHC sees a dip in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Anupamaa; TMD, YRKKH, Pandya Store