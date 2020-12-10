BARC ratings: Indian Idol 12 and Imlie in top five!

MUMBAI: The TRP report is out. BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) has released the weekly data of daily soaps, and this time, there are quite a few changes. Have a look at the top five shows on the TRP list.

The first two positions are untouched. Anupamaa is ruling the TRP chart this time with 8657 impressions. On number two, we have Kundali Bhagya with 7066 impressions. Shraddha Arya aka Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan's romance has kept the audience hooked. The third position is taken by the much-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 with 6147 impressions. The show premiered on November 28.

Also read Anupamaa fame Vivaan Singh Rajput roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s next?

The fourth position will leave you surprised. While last week it was taken by Kumkum Bhagya, now, Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles has captured the fourth spot with 5832 impressions. Last, but not least, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its fifth position on the TRP chart with 5506 impressions.

Also read Kinshuk Mahajan to be paired opposite Shiny Doshi in Sphere Origins’ next?

Credits: Pinkvilla