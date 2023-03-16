BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Kumkum Bhagya see a drop in TRPS, Teri Meri Doriyaann, TMKOC, and The Kapil Sharma Show sees a jump; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

This week, Indian Idol sees a drop in TRP ratings, along with Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya.
BARC Ratings

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Indian Idol sees a drop in TRP ratings, along with Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya.

(ALSO READ: BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store)

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.1

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.8

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.5

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.5

14. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.4

15. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

16.  Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

17. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

18. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) : 1.3

19. Chashni (Star Plus) : 1.2

20. Dharampatni  (Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: BARC Rating! Bigg Boss 16 and Indian Idol 13 enter top ten shows in TRP ratings, Anupamaa regains its first position and sees a huge jump in ratings; Kundali Bhgaya and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH

