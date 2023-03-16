BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Kumkum Bhagya sees a drop in TRPS, Teri Meri Doriyaann, TMKOC, and The Kapil Sharma Show sees a jump in TRP ratings, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu

This week Indian Idol sees a drop in TRP ratings whereas Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya also falls down in TRP ratings.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 14:07
BARC Ratings

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Indian Idol sees a drop in TRP ratings whereas Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya also falls down in TRP ratings.

(ALSO READ: BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store)

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.1

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.8

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.5

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.5

14. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.4

15. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

16.  Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

17. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

18. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors) : 1.3

19. Chashni ( Star Plus) : 1.2

20. Dharampatni  ( Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: BARC Rating! Bigg Boss 16 and Indian Idol 13 enter top ten shows in TRP ratings, Anupamaa regains its first position and sees a huge jump in ratings; Kundali Bhgaya and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 14:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani scolds Pakhi; latter calls the Mahila Morcha ladies
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Shocking! Bheed trailer taken down from Youtube as the video receives backlash, and Netizens say “Undeclared emergency”
MUMBAI: Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed’s trailer recently hit the internet. The thought provoking trailer had...
Spoiler Alert! Maitree: Maitree makes a masterplan, challenges Vasundhara in the courtroom
MUMBAI :Zee TV is back with another serial called ‘Maitree’, whose cast seems exciting. The new serial is produced by...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara makes Abhimanyu face reality
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj feels irked with Anupama's presence
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Bheed
Shocking! Bheed trailer taken down from Youtube as the video receives backlash, and Netizens say “Undeclared emergency”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shiv Thakare
Congratulations! Shiv Thakare buys a new car and thanked all the fans for their support and love
s the love of her life on social media
Kya Baat Hai! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih confirms she is in a relationship and introduces the love of her life on social media
Viaan Raghuwanshi in Katha Ankahee
Shocking! These actors refused the role of Viaan Raghuwanshi in Katha Ankahee
OMG! The contestants face the black apron challenge
MasterChef Seaosn 7 : OMG! The contestants face the black apron challenge; GurKirat is in a mess Chef Vikas comes to his rescue
Hum Rahe Na Hum is one to look out for!
Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali’s New Chemistry in Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is one to look out for!
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao and Makarand Deshpande to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bholaa”