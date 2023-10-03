BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a high jump in TRPs and enter top 10; The Kapil Sharma Show enters the top 20; Naagin 6 and Parineetii see a drop; Anupamaa top the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week reality shows have done exceptionally well, where Indian Idol Season 13 and The Kapil Sharma Show see a huge jump in TRP ratings and enter the top 10 and 20 shows.

ALSO READ :BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

Naagin 6 and Parineeti sees a drop in TRP ratings. As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.2



2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7



3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5



4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.4



5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2



6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.1



7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0



8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.7



9. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.7



10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6



11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6



12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6



13. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6



14. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5



15. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.5



16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5



17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4



18. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors) : 1.1



19. Dharampatni ( Colors) : 1.3



20. Junooniyat ( Colors) : 1.1



ALSO READ : BARC Rating! Bigg Boss 16 and Indian Idol 13 enter top ten shows in TRP ratings, Anupamaa regains its first position and sees a huge jump in ratings; Kundali Bhgaya and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH