BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a high jump in TRPs and enter top 10; The Kapil Sharma Show enters the top 20; Naagin 6 and Parineetii see a drop; Anupamaa top the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

This week, reality shows have done exceptionally well; Indian Idol Season 13 and The Kapil Sharma Show see a huge jump in TRP ratings and enter the top 10 and 20 shows.
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week reality shows have done exceptionally well, where Indian Idol Season 13 and The Kapil Sharma Show see a huge jump in TRP ratings and enter the top 10 and 20 shows.

Naagin 6 and Parineeti sees a drop in TRP ratings. As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.2

 
2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7


3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5


4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.4

 
5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2


6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.1


7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0


8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.7


9. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.7


10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6


11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6


12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

 
13. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

 
14. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5


15. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.5


16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5


17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4


18. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors) : 1.1

 
19. Dharampatni  ( Colors) : 1.3


20. Junooniyat ( Colors) : 1.1

 
What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

 
Do let us know in the comments below.


