BARC Ratings: Indian Idol Season 13 sees a drop in TRP ratings, Bigg Boss sustains its position; Naagin 6 sees a drop in ratings, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

MUMBAI :The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Bigg Boss sustains the same TRP ratings, whereas Indian Idol sees a huge drop down in ratings.

Naagin 6 and Parineetii see a drop in ratings, and Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a rise in ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Pandya Store.

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 2.1

8. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.9

9. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.9

10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.7

12. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

13. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.5

14. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5

15. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

16. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

17. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

18. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.3

19. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) :1.2

20. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 1.1

