BARC Ratings! Khatron Ke Khiladi and Pandya Store see a drop in ratings; India’s Got Talent enters top 20 shows; Bhagya Lakshmi sees a jump in TRPs; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and YHC

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Pandya Store and KumKum Bhgaya see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya see a jump in TRPs.

Khatron Ke Khiladi sees a drop, India’s Got Talent enters top 20 and India’s Best Dancer Season 3 regains its position in the TRP raitings.

Anupama tops the list, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.7

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.9

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

8. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.8

9. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 1.8

10. Imlie (Star Plus) : 1.7

11. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 (COLORS) : 1.7

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

13. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.6

14. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.5

15. India's Got Talent ( Sony Tv) : 1.5

16. Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.5

17. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

18. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

19. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

20. Junooniyat (Colors): 1.3

