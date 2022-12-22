BARC Ratings: Kundali Bhagay sees a huge drop in TRP ratings; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in ratings; Bigg Boss and Indian Idol sustain good numbers; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH and YHC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, whereas Bigg Boss and Indian Idol sustain good numbers.

Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge drop in TRP ratings and is out of top 10 shows.

Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Pandya Store, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.0

8. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 1.9

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.9

10. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.7

11. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.6

12. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.6

13. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.6

14. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

15. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

16. Rajjo (Star Plus) : 1.5

17. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

18. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

19. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 1.3

20. Durga Aur Charu ( Colors) : 1.3

