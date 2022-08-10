BARC Ratings: Kya Baat Hai! Teri Meri Doriyaann enters the top 10 shows; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump in TRPs; Bekaboo enters the top 20 shows; Naagin 6 and Indian Idol see a drop; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu

This week Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRp ratings and enters the top 10 shows, Kundali Bhagaya sees a jump in TRP ratings. As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Faltu.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 13:39
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRp ratings and enters top 10 shows, Kundali Bhagaya sees a jump in TRP ratings.

Bekaboo enters the top 20 shows making its way to the BARC ratings.

Naagin 6 and the reality show Indian Idol Season 13 sees a drop in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Faltu.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store)

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.1

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

8. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

14. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.4

16. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

18. Bekaboo ( Colors): 1.3

19. Dharampatni  ( Colors): 1.2

20. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors): 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BARC Rating! Bigg Boss 16 and Indian Idol 13 enter top ten shows in TRP ratings, Anupamaa regains its first position and sees a huge jump in ratings; Kundali Bhgaya and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH )

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 13:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: High Drama! Anuj to leave for Mumbai; Anupama adamant to bring him back
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers
MUMBAI :Movie Bholaa, which is directed by Ajay Devgan, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making....
BARC Ratings: Kya Baat Hai! Teri Meri Doriyaann enters the top 10 shows; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump in TRPs; Bekaboo enters the top 20 shows; Naagin 6 and Indian Idol see a drop; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Whoa! Here’s a look at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s lavish 64 Crore apartment
MUMBAI :Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key...
Oh No! Netizens blame the police in Anupama for Anuj’s disappearance! Check out the reactions here!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Suvarna Bagul makes a huge mistake during the finale round as she cooks with Chef Garima Arora
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Recent Stories
BHOLA
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yuvraj Singh
Whoa! Here’s a look at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s lavish 64 Crore apartment
Anupama
Oh No! Netizens blame the police in Anupama for Anuj’s disappearance! Check out the reactions here!
huge mistake during the finale round
MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Suvarna Bagul makes a huge mistake during the finale round as she cooks with Chef Garima Arora
Umar Riaz
Exclusive! Umar Riaz gives a hint on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding; read to know more
The Kapil Sharma Show
Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonali Bendre says she wants to be in Archana Puran Singh’s place; the latter says “why are you after my place?”
Rupali Ganguli
Really! Rupali Ganguli would prefer Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai over Anupamaa, Producer Rajan Shahi says “I understand your loyalty…”