BARC Ratings: Kya Baat Hai! Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 10; Bekaboo enters top 20; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump; Naagin 6 and Indian Idol see a drop; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top 10. Kundali Bhagaya moves up in the list too.

Bekaboo enters top 20, making its way to the BARC ratings.

Naagin 6 and reality show Indian Idol Season 13 sees a drop in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2.Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.1

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

8. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

14. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.4

16. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

18. Bekaboo ( Colors): 1.3

19. Dharampatni ( Colors): 1.2

20. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV): 1.1

