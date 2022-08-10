BARC Ratings: Kya Baat Hai! Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 10; Bekaboo enters top 20; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump; Naagin 6 and Indian Idol see a drop; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

This week, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top 10. Kundali Bhagaya moves up in the list too. As usual, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu.
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top 10. Kundali Bhagaya moves up in the list too. 

Bekaboo enters top 20, making its way to the BARC ratings.

Naagin 6 and reality show Indian Idol Season 13 sees a drop in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store)

Check out the ratings below:

1Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2.Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.1

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

8. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

14. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.4

16. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

18. Bekaboo ( Colors): 1.3

19. Dharampatni  ( Colors): 1.2

20. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV): 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BARC Rating! Bigg Boss 16 and Indian Idol 13 enter top ten shows in TRP ratings, Anupamaa regains its first position and sees a huge jump in ratings; Kundali Bhgaya and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH )

