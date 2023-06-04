BARC Ratings : Kya Baat Hai! The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol sees a jump in TRP ratings, Kundali Bhagya enters top 10 shows; DharamPatni sees a rise in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKKH, Faltu and Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Kundali Bhagya enters top 10 shows, DharamPatni sees a high on TRP.

Kumkum Bhagya and Parineetii sees a drop in ratings.

On the reality shows front The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol Season 13 sees a jump in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Faltu.

Check out the list below :

1Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2.Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.5

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.0

5. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.0

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.9

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.8

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.5

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

13. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.4

14. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.4

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.3

17. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.3

18. Dharampatni ( Colors): 1.1

19. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors): 1.1

20. Junooniyat ( Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.