BARC Ratings : Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in TRP ratings; TMKOC, India’s Best Dancer, Naagin 6 see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

This week Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge jump in TRP ratings, both the shows enters top 10 shows. Anupama tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu and Imlie.
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge jump in TRP ratings, both the shows enters top 10 shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show see a drop in TRP ratings.  The Kapil Show is out of top 20 shows.

Kundali Bhgaya and Kumkum Bhagya also see a drop in ratings.

As usual Anupama tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.7

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.0

4. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.7

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.6

7. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

9. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.4

12. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

13. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

14. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

15. Naagin 6/ Bekaboo Mahasangam : 1.3

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.2

17. Naagin 6 ( COLORS) : 1.2

18. Dharampatni  ( Colors): 1.1

19. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.0

20. Bekaboo ( COLORS) : 1.0

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

