BARC Ratings : Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in TRP ratings; TMKOC, India’s Best Dancer, Naagin 6 see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge jump in TRP ratings, both the shows enters top 10 shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show see a drop in TRP ratings. The Kapil Show is out of top 20 shows.

Kundali Bhgaya and Kumkum Bhagya also see a drop in ratings.

As usual Anupama tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu and Imlie.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.7

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.0

4. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.7

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.6

7. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

9. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.4

12. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

13. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

14. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

15. Naagin 6/ Bekaboo Mahasangam : 1.3

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.2

17. Naagin 6 ( COLORS) : 1.2

18. Dharampatni ( Colors): 1.1

19. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.0

20. Bekaboo ( COLORS) : 1.0

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

