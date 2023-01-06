BARC Ratings : Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and Yeh Hai Chahatein see a hug e jump in TRP ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaan and Imlie see a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and YHC

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and Yeh Hai Chahatein see a huge jump in TRP ratings. However, Imlie, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Pandya Store see a huge drop.

As far as reality shows are concerned, The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer see a drop in the TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 1.9

4. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.7

6. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.7

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

8. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.5

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

14. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.3

15. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.2

16. Naagin 6 ( Colors) :1.1

17. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

18. Chashni ( Sony Tv) : 1.0

19. Dharampatni (COLORS) : 1.0

20. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony Tv) : 1.0

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

