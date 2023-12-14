BARC Ratings! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge dip in TRP ratings, Bigg Boss out of top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, TMKOC, Anupama and Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and it enters top three show when it comes to BARC ratings.

Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge drop in ratings and it out of top five shows.

Bigg Boss also sees a drop in ratings out of top ten shows.

As usal Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.6

2. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 2.1

4. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.0

5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 2.0

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.9

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.9

8. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.9

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

10. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.8

