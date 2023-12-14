BARC Ratings! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge dip in TRP ratings, Bigg Boss out of top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, TMKOC, Anupama and Shiv Shakti

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in TRP ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees dip and GHKKPM tops the list.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 18:54
BARC RATINGS

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and it enters top three show when it comes to BARC ratings.

Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge drop in ratings and it out of top five shows.

Bigg Boss also sees a drop in ratings out of top ten shows.

As usal Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.6

2. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv)  : 2.1

4. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.0

5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 2.0

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.9

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.9

8. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.9

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

10.  Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.8

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

 

 

 

 


 

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 18:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
BARC Ratings! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge dip in TRP ratings, Bigg Boss out of top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, TMKOC, Anupama and Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama become waitress in the USA; Anuj orders meal from her restaurant unaware of her presence
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and these days the track is quite interesting.Anupamaa is...
What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection
MUMBAI : Actress/politician who has been part of many blockbuster Bollywood films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Devdas,...
Shocking! The Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci reveals being diagnosed with lung cancer despite being a ‘non-smoker’, “I’m in the hospital”
MUMBAI : The Big Bang Theory is one of the most loved American sitcoms of all time. Actress Kate Micucci who played the...
Year Ender Special: Biggest controversies that made headlines in 2023!
MUMBAI : Controversies and entertainment go hand in hand. There are a lot of actors who have been in the news for all...
Congratulations! Chef Garima becomes the first Indian women to achieve this milestone; Check out special message from Chef Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar
MUMBAI: Garima Arora is one of the most topmost and celebrated chefs in India and she is the first Indian Chef woman...
Recent Stories
Kirron Kher
What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection
Latest Video
Related Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive: Teri Meri Doriyaann completes 350 episodes; cast celebrates with a cake cutting ceremony on the sets!
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui exposes Ankita Lokhande stops her treatment in the house; housemates decide only Vicky Jain can meet the doctor
Amitabh
Touching! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Agastya Nanda's childhood moment and gets emotional as he graces the hot seat
Vijayendra Kumeria
Exclusive: Vijayendra Kumeria leaves the set of Teri Meri Doriyaann urgently as his uncle passed away!
Bigg
Bigg Boss 17: What! Why has Munawar Faruqui’s alleged GF Nazila Sitaishi deleted her Instagram account? Read to know more
Aurra Bhatnagar
It’s confirmed! Aurra Bhatnagar to play teenager Choti Anu post leap in Anupamaa