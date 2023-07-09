BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a huge jump in ratings enter top three shows; Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi ratings sees a huge rise; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si enters top twenty shows; KKK and IGT sees a drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKK

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and enters the top three shows.

Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi see a jump in TRP ratings and new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for its first week gains good TRPs enters top twenty shows.

Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, India's Got Talent and India's Best Dancer sees a huge drop in ratings.

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.3

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.9

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.6

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.6

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

7. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.6

8. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.5

10. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.5

11. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi ( Colors) : 1.5

12. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.4

13. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

14. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

15. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

16. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

17. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.2

18. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.1

19. India's Got Talent ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

20. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

