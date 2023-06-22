BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows, Bhgaya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya see a rise in TRPs enters top 10 shows, Imlie and Naagin 6 see a drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and TMKOC

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and enters the top five shows. Imlie and Naagin 6 see a huge drop in TRP ratings.
BARC Ratings

MUMBAI:  The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings entering the top five shows.

Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya too see a rise in ratings and enter the top ten shows.

Imlie and Naagin 6 see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,  Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.9

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.0

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.8

6. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.7

7. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.7

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

9. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

11.  Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

14. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.3

15. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.2

16. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.2

17. Naagin 6 ( Colors) :1.2

18. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.1

19. Rabb Se Hai Dua ( Zee Tv) : 1.1

20. Dharampatni (Colors) : 1.1

