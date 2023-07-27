BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a jump in TRP ratings enters top five shows; Khatron Ke Khiladi opens with good numbers enters top ten shows; Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya sees a huge downfall; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and YHC

Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Hai Chahatein. This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and enters top five shows. Kundali Bhagya sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top ten shows.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 15:45
BARC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and enters top five shows. Kundali Bhagya sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top ten shows.

Imlie sees a huge drop in TRP ratings out of top five shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi see drop in ratings.

Khatron Ke Khiladi opens with good numbers enters top 10 shows. The Kapil Sharma Show sees a drop in TRP ratings.

Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

Check out the list below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.7

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3.  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.0

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.9

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 (COLORS) : 1.8

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

9. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.7

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

11. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 1.7

12. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.6

14. Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.5

15. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

17. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

18. The Kapil Sharma Show ( COLORS) : 1.4

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

20. Junooniyat ( Colors) :

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India’s Best Dancer
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”
MUMBAI: Archana gained immense popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss 16. She was one of the most outspoken and...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Vanraj is not the father of Kavya’s baby; she plans to reveal the truth to him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a jump in TRP ratings enters top five shows; Khatron Ke Khiladi opens with good numbers enters top ten shows; Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya sees a huge downfall; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and YHC
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Priya Ahuja breaks silence on being replaced as Rita Reporter, says “Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior”
MUMBAI: Months after Tarah Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Modi being accused of ill treatment toward Jennifer...
Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan roped in for Karan Johar's next ?
MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a GAME CHANGER and a major inspiration for the generation of young actresses
MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the talk of the town ever since the success of her debut show Imlie which airs on Star...
Recent Stories
“killing it on the runway”
Aww! Arjun Rampal shares a ramp walk video of daughter Myra, says “killing it on the runway”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priya Ahuja
OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Priya Ahuja breaks silence on being replaced as Rita Reporter, says “Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior”
KARAN JOHAR
Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan roped in for Karan Johar's next ?
GAME CHANGER
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a GAME CHANGER and a major inspiration for the generation of young actresses
Sumbul Toqueer Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Toqueer Khan trends on Twitter as the first look of Kavya: Ek Jazzba Ek Junoon hits the internet, fans say ‘Queen is back on screen’
Anupamaa
EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, and Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well