BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a jump in TRP ratings enters top five shows; Khatron Ke Khiladi opens with good numbers enters top ten shows; Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya sees a huge downfall; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and YHC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and enters top five shows. Kundali Bhagya sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top ten shows.

Imlie sees a huge drop in TRP ratings out of top five shows, Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi see drop in ratings.

Khatron Ke Khiladi opens with good numbers enters top 10 shows. The Kapil Sharma Show sees a drop in TRP ratings.

Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the list below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.7

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.0

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.9

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 (COLORS) : 1.8

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

9. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.7

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

11. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 1.7

12. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.6

14. Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.5

15. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

17. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

18. The Kapil Sharma Show ( COLORS) : 1.4

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

20. Junooniyat ( Colors) :

