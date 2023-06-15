BARC Ratings : Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 5, Kundali Bhagya enters top ten; TMD and India’s Best Dancer see a huge drop in ratings; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Imlie

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, and so does Imlie. They enter top five.

Kundali Bhagya also sees a huge jump in TRP ratings. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan enters the top ten.

Teri Meri Doriyaann and India’s Best Dancer see a drop in the TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie .

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.1

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.8

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.7

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.3

14. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

15. Naagin 6 ( Colors) :1.3

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.3

17. Dharampatni (Colors) : 1.2

18. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.2

19. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.2

20. Rabb Se Hai Dua ( Zee Tv) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

