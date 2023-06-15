BARC Ratings : Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 5, Kundali Bhagya enters top ten; TMD and India’s Best Dancer see a huge drop in ratings; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Imlie

Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump in TRP ratings. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan enters top ten. Teri Meri Doriyaann and India’s Best Dancer see a drop in TRP ratings.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 14:00
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, and so does Imlie. They enter top five.

Kundali Bhagya also sees a huge jump in TRP ratings. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan enters the top ten.

Teri Meri Doriyaann and India’s Best Dancer see a drop in the TRP ratings.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie .

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  3.1

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.8

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.7

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

10. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.3

14. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.3

15. Naagin 6 ( Colors) :1.3

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.3

17. Dharampatni (Colors) : 1.2

18. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.2

19. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.2

20. Rabb Se Hai Dua ( Zee Tv) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

 

 

 

 

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India’s Best Dancer
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”
MUMBAI :  Ameesha Patel is all set for her big screen comeback with the film Gadar 2. The first instalment of Gadar was...
Anupamaa: What! Malti Devi jealous of Anupama getting all the media attention
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results
MUMBAI : Sonam Kapoor has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many hit films, and also...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Swati all set to marry Raghav and become the Rani of Ranakgadh
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Katha Ankahee:Uff! Katha and Viaan enjoy a date; get a makeover
MUMBAI :  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupama
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers have mixed reactions to Anupama choosing her dreams over Anuj in Star Plus' Anupamaa
Muskan Bamne
Wow! Muskan Bamne returns back for the shoot of Anupama after a short holiday
Kapil Sharma
Awesome! Kapil Sharma gives a glimpse of his first vlog, fans say “Keep rocking”
Aman Maheshwari
EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up on his experience of working with Anupamaa's star cast, went all praises for Rupali Ganguly, says, "She comes first on the set and hats off to her as she works the most among us"
Sagar Parekh
AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh's throwback audition video is not to be missed
Vinny Dhoopar
Exclusive! Vinny Dhoopar opens up about the rumor of Dheeraj Dhoopar doing Bigg Boss OTT! Read More!