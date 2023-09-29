BARC Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi sees a drop in ratings; Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav sees a jump in TRP, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRP; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imli and TMKOC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav sees a huge jump in TRP ratings. Teri Meri Doriyaann enters to ten shows.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, India's Got Talent and India's Best Dancer sees a huge drop in ratings.

As usal Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Check out the list below ;

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.3

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.2

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.7

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1,7

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.7

6. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.7

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

8. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.6

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

12. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi ( Colors) : 1.6

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.6

14. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.4

15. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

16. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

17. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.2

18. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.2

19. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.1

20. India's Best Dancer ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

