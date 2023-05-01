BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumps up in TRP ratings and enters top three shows; Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya enter the top 10 shows; YHC sees a drop; Bigg Boss sees good ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

This week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP ratings, Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya also enters the top 10 shows see a huge jump in TRPs ratings.
MUMBAI :The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Yeh Hai Chahatein and Naagin 6 see a huge drop in the ratings.
As far as reality shows are concerned, Bigg Boss 16 sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, whereas Indian Idol Season 13 sees a drop.

Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,Imlie, and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.6

3.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

4 Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 2.1

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.0

8. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 2.0

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 2.0

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv) : 1.9

11. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.8

12. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.7

13. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

14. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.6

15. Naagin Season 6 ( COLORS) : 1.6

16. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.5

17. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.5

18. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 1.4

19. Dharampatnii (Colors) :             1.3

20. Rajjo (Star Plus) ; 1.3


What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

