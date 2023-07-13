BARC Ratings: YHC sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and enters top three shows; The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer 3 see a rise in TRP ratings; GHKKPM and Imlie see a drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, YHC, GHKKPM, Faltu

Anupmaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Faltu. Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a huge rise in TRP; In reality shows The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer sees a jump in TRP ratings.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 14:28
BARC ratings

MUMBAI :The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a huge rise in TRP ratings and enters the top three shows.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhgaya, Bhagya Laxmi, and Imlie see a drop in TRP ratings.

In reality shows The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer sees a jump in TRP ratings.

As usual Anupmaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Faltu.

ALSO READ :  BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  3.2

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.1

4.  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.0

6. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.7

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

9. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 1.6

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6
 
11.  Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

12. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

13. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

14. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.4

15. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV): 1.4

16. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv): 1.4

17. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.3

18. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

19. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.2

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.


For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

 

 

 

 

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India's Best Dancer
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 14:28

