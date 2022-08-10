BARC Ratings : YRKKH hits second position brings down GHKKPM; TKSS sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, Imlie sees a drop in ratings; India's Best Dancer enters top 20 shows, Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Pandya Store

This week reality shows have performed well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makes it to the second position and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin falls to the third position. India’s Best Dancer in the first week enters top 20 shows.
BARC

MUMBAI:  The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week reality shows have done really well at the BARC ratings. Where The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, India’s Best Dancer in the first week itself enters top 20 shows.

Bhagya Laxmi enters top 10 shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumps to the second position and dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin from the second slot to the third position.

Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings. As usal Anupama tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu and Pandya Store.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.0

4.  Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.6

7. Imlie (Star Plus) : 1.6

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.4

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.3

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

13. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.3

14. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors): 1.3

15. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.1

17. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.1

18.India Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony TV) : 1.1

19. Dharampatni  ( Colors): 1.0

20. Bekaboo ( Colors): 0.9

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

 

 
 

