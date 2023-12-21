BARC Ratings: YRKKH sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; BKAS sees a rise in TRP; Bigg Boss sees a drop; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, YRKKH and Shiv Tandav

Jhanak sees a rise in TRP ratings and Parineetii sees a jump in ratings entering top ten shows. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav.
BARC Ratings

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week once again Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list and Imlie sees a jump in TRP ratings entering the top two shows. 

Jhanak sees a rise in TRP ratings and Parineetii sees a jump in ratings entering top ten shows.

Bigg Boss sees a drop in ratings out of the top ten shows. Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi see a drop in ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa,  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav.

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.5

2. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

3. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.1

4 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 2.0

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.9

7. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.98.  

8.Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv)  : 1.9

9. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.8

10. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.8

11. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 1.6

12. Bigg Boss ( COLORS) : 1.6

13.Dori ( COLORS): 1.5

14. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.5

15. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.5

16. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

17. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

18. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

19. Suhaagan ( Colors) :  1.3

20. ?Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
 
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 18:07

