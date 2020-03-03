Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil complete 12 years of marital bliss

MUMBAI: Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on March 2. Barkha posted a series of black-and-white pictures with Indraneil and wished him on the special occasion with a sweet note. They were showered with best wishes from fans and friends on social media.

She wrote: 'I might be the better half , but I’m still just half without you ! Happy 12th anniversary love ! You complete me in more ways than one! Indraneil Sengupta (sic)'

Indraneil also posted a picture with Barkha and wished his wife via social media. Indraneil added in his caption: '12 YO ... blended to perfection. Happy Anniversary my love (sic).'

Have a look.

Credits: TOI