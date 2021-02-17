Barrister Babu: Anirudh and Bondita forced CONSUMMATION track receives NEGATIVE FEEDBACK from fans

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Colors' show Barrister Babu. (Read here: Trilochan’s DIRTY PLAN to make Anirudh and Bondita CONSUMATE in Barrister Babu)

The show recently dealt with a sensitive topic of the young Bondita hitting puberty. Anirudh explains the dos and don'ts of menstruation to her and gives her mental support. The track was appreciated by the audience.

As per the recent promo, in the upcoming episodes, Trilochan kaka will learn about Bondita hitting puberty and hence will be keen on making Anirudh and Bondita consummate their marriage. In order to ensure the same, Trilochan feeds an ayurvedic sweet to Anirudh so that he loses control and consummate his marriage with Bondita.

Well, this promo and the track of the show have received a mixed response from the fans. While a section of fans is elated that the makers are highlighting such a bold concept that existed during the pre-independence era, many are not liking the kind of exposure that actress Aurra Bhattnagar is receiving while enacting the scenes.

Many debates took place when Colors TV shared the promo on its Instagram handle. Fans believed that getting to know about such things at a tender age will have a negative impact on Aurra. One fan was of the opinion that the makers should opt for a leap and should introduce an older actress. A few netizens believed that the track is ‘crap’.

Have a look at the comments on the promo.

What are your views on this track and the promo of the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Barrister Babu: Anirudh intoxicated to get intimate with Bondita; plan revealed )