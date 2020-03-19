Barrister Babu: Anirudh-Bondita performs pooja together; Saudamini gets jealous, makes a plan to separate them

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is witnessing a high voltage drama. The show has seen how Anirudh and Bondita are facing various problems in the Roy Chaudhary mansion.

First Anirudh's family was totally against Bondita and Anirudh's marriage and now Saudamini too has joined to separate them.

In the previous episode, we see how Saudamini has completely changed and has taken full responsibility of Bondita to make her a perfect daughter-in-law of the Roy family. Anirudh finds Saudamini's behaviour strange.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Trilochan asks Anirudh to perform pooja along with Bondita as she is his wife. Anirudh clearly refuses to do so. He looks at Saudamini and she insists him for it and Anirudh agrees.

Trilochan asks Anirudh and Bondita to light the diya so their successful and blissful marriage. Saudamini sees them doing pooja together and gets jealous.

After everyone leaves, Saudamini throws the diya lit by Bondita and lights another diya. She also says how she will separate Bondita and Anirudh and that she will be Anirudh's wife.

Will Saudamini be successful in breaking Bondita and Anirudh's marriage? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.