Barrister Babu: Anirudh breaks everything in frustration; Bondita shocked to see this

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is gaining popularity with its eye-opening storyline. The show has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode.

In the previous episode, we saw how Anirudh takes a drastic step of getting married to Bondita to save her. Well, Anirudh didn't realize the consequence coming as his family has refused to accept Bondita and this marriage.

Anirudh is in dilemma and doesn't know what to do. He didn't even get a chance to explain himself and that's what is making him frustrated.

Meanwhile, Bondita has already accepted that she is now married to Anirudh and will be living in the lavish mansion. She has already made herself comfortable.

She is sitting on the roof and constantly talking and on the other side, Anirudh is thinking how to deal with this problem. His patience breaks and he starts throwing things. He is saying in anger that he wants someone to understand him and listen to him.

One more problem is there to add more troubles as Anirudh's childhood friend Saudamini who is seeing dreams of marrying him will be crushed when she comes to know about Anirudh being married to Bondita.

