Barrister Babu: Anirudh refuses to bless Bondita

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is constantly witnessing lots of drama. The daily is keeping the viewers at intrigued with its interesting plot.

Previously, we saw how Anirudh is facing lots of mental and emotional issues after marrying Bondita and getting her to his house. While his family was not at all ready to accept Bondita, but they are not even to treat her properly.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is in deep sorrow for losing the love of his life Saudamini.

Amid all this, Bondita is trying her best to adjust to her husband's place. She is also doing everything which a wife is expected to do for her husband.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Bondita will bow before Anirudh to touch his feet and take his blessings. However, Anirudh who has always been against for people who discriminate between men and women, refuses her to do so. Bondita clearly listens to Anirudh.

Later, Bondita and Trilochan have a conversation where Bondita says that she is here to eat something. Trilochan tells her to control her hunger and also her tongue. Responding to Trilochan, Bondita repeats the same thing Anirudh said about men and women's discrimination which leaves Trilochan speechless.

Well, Bondita has always raised eye-opening questions which compels everyone to think about it.