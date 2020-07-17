Barrister Babu: Anirudh saves Bondita; asks Trilochan-Binoy to stay away from her

MUMBAI : Colors' show Barrister Babu is going through a high voltage drama. In the previous episode, we saw how Bondita is forcefully asked to stand on one foot in boiling hot water. Anirudh was unaware of this.

He steps out of the room to search for Bondita and finds her standing on one foot in the hot water. He gets extremely furious and blasts Trilochan for believing in such silly black magic.

Trilochan reveals that he is doing this to improve Bondita's habit of bedwetting. Anirudh who is totally against all this, asks Trilochan and Binoy to stay away from that little girl.

He also tells them that he will take Bondita to the doctor to get her treated for this.

Meanwhile, Bondita is seen sitting on the staircase all scared and wrapped in a blanket as she shivers in fear. She is remembering her mother as she misses her.

Anirudh comes there and tells her that he will do her bandage. Bondita says that he won't be able to do the same way her mother did and also she used to sing for her. Anirudh plays a song and does Bondita's bandage. Seeing him happy Bondita too gets happy and relieved that Anirudh is no more angry.

