Barrister Babu: Bondita to go through severe pain because of Trilochan

MUMBAI : Colors' show Barrister Babu has always witnessed lots of drama. The show has been going through various twists and turns in the story which makes it a must-watch for the viewers.

In the previous episode, we saw how Trilochan gets a tantrik baba who does all black magic. Bondita is brought to this tantrik and he conducts some deadly puja in front of her. This scares Bondita. Trilochan asks Bondita to follow the tantrik's instruction.

As per the latest promo, Bondita will experience severe pain after the tantrik asks Bondita to stand on one foot in hot water and do tapasya.

Meanwhile, Anirudh who doesn't find Bondita in the room steps out to find her.

Will Anirudh be able to save Bondita from Trilochan's evil plans? What do you think? tell us in the comments.

