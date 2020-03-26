Barrister Babu: Bondita's truth gets exposed: Trilochan blasts her

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu has always been high on drama. The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs in Bondita and Anirudh's life.

In the previous episode, we saw how Bondita wets her bed and ets worried about the consequences. She fears that someone will find it out and shout at her. Hence, throws away the blanket in the bathroom.

However, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Bondita's truth gets exposed in front of the whole Roy family.

Bondita gets extremely scared as Trilochan and Binoy are furious. She hides behind Saudamini and has nothing to say.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is seeing all the drama and doesn't know what to do.

Will Anirudh come to Bondita's rescue? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.