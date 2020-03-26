News

Barrister Babu: Bondita's truth gets exposed: Trilochan blasts her

Batuk Roy exposes Bondita in front of the entire family in Colors' Barrister Babu.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Mar 2020 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu has always been high on drama. The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs in Bondita and Anirudh's life.

In the previous episode, we saw how Bondita wets her bed and ets worried about the consequences. She fears that someone will find it out and shout at her. Hence, throws away the blanket in the bathroom.

However, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Bondita's truth gets exposed in front of the whole Roy family. 

Bondita gets extremely scared as Trilochan and Binoy are furious. She hides behind Saudamini and has nothing to say.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is seeing all the drama and doesn't know what to do.

Will Anirudh come to Bondita's rescue? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

 

Tags Colors Barrister Babu Trilochan Binoy Anirudh Bondita Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here