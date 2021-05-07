Barrister Babu fame Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni aka Bondita's mother sends her a SPECIAL GIFT as she shoots outdoor; check out her unmissable reaction

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Bondita being abducted from the Siliguri hostel. Furthermore, Sadiya Siddiqui aka Thaku Maa’s grand entry will soon be telecast.

Well, the cast and crew of Barrister Babu (Shashi Sumeet Productions) are shooting in Rajkot for the show. Child actress Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni who plays the role of Bondita in the show has been away from her family for many days now and to compensate their family time, Aurra’s mother Dipti planned a special surprise for her talented daughter Aurra.

Dipiti sent a beautiful birthday present for Aurra with a heartfelt note written for her which read: From Mamma’s shoes and soon the clothes. Happiest birthday Sweetheart. Keep attaining heights in life with your dedication. Love unlimited. From Mamma and Papa.

The heartfelt note made Aurra a little emotional and as she opened the parcel, she received a huge surprise. Her reaction says it all.

Barrister Babu has a stellar star cast including Pravisht Mishra, Aurra Bhattnagar Badoni, Rishi Khurana, Pallavi Mukherjee. New members like Sadiya Siddiqui, Geet Jain, Nabiya Ansari and Khushboo Kamal are set to enter the show.

